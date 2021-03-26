Streaming For The Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers broadcasts will be added to the streaming services of Newsradio 620 WTMJ. The digital assets will start carrying the broadcasts opening day April 1.

“We’re thrilled to offer fans in the Milwaukee metro area another way to enjoy the excitement of Brewers baseball with Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle,” said Steve Wexler, VP/MM Good Karma Brands. “Brewers baseball is the soundtrack of summer, and now it will be available in more ways than ever before.”

“The Brewers and WTMJ Radio have one of the longest broadcast relationships in baseball, a tradition that dates back more than fifty years, and we know how much fans enjoy listening to games on the radio,” said Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers. “Streaming games will give everyone in the five-county area another option for connecting to the action all season long.”

Because of MLB restrictions, the streaming will only be available in the five county Milwaukee metro area.