Samsung Makes Podcast Listening Easier

Samsung owners now have an easier way to listen to podcasts. The company has added a podcasts section to its free app. The new service adds podcasts to the “Listen” tab on Samsung Free, rolling out on compatible Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 devices.

Publishers getting in on the new Samsung feature include: American Public Media, Blubrry Podcasting, CNN Audio, Conde Nast, iHeartMedia, Kast Media, Libsyn, Motley Fool, NPR, PodcastOne, PRX, This American Life, Vox Media Podcast Network and Barstool Sports.