Urban One Named Finalist For Richmond Casino

And now there are only three. The City of Richmond has chosen Urban One, Maryland Developer The Cordish Companies and Bally’s as the three finalists to build a casino and resort along I-95. Three other bidders were knocked out of the running Wednesday.

The city will now negotiate with the three finalists while still evaluating their proposals.

Urban One’s proposed casino and resort is called One and is a collaboration with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. The project will include a 150-room hotel, restaurants and lounges and a 3,000-seat entertainment venue.

Calling it a world-class casino and resort destination, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins says he has a vision to transform 100 acres along I-95 in Richmond which would pump over $500 million into the local economy and create 1500 jobs.

After learning Urban One was one of the three companies being considered, Liggins told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he’s excited his company made it to the next round. “We are convinced our selection is based on having the absolute best location in an industrial area off Interstate 95 in South Richmond; having the most diverse group of more than 50 investors providing opportunity for minority ownership and wealth-building in the Richmond community; and offering the most robust amenities including 50 acres of green space for Richmond to enjoy, a music venue and a first-class casino and hotel.”

See more about the Urban One proposal HERE.

The “Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort,” is a proposed $650 million hotel and casino. Bally’s proposal represents the largest casino resort project and the largest upfront payment to the City at $100 million.

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation, said, “We are excited and honored to have been selected as a finalist and have the continued opportunity to partner with the City of Richmond, its residents and businesses on this campaign. The Bally’s Richmond is truly a Richmond-first project, dedicated to supporting local businesses and minority organizations by driving job creation and developing sustained economic opportunities. We are confident that our proposal will provide incomparable economic benefits to the greater Richmond community, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue to prove to the City and its various stakeholders that Bally’s is for RVA.”

You can see more information about the Bally’s proposal at BallysRichmond.com