A Court Win For Carton

One of the victims from WFAN host Craig Carton’s multi-million dollar fraud scheme lost his court bid for faster restitution. This week Federal Judge Colleen McMahon said there’s nothing she can do to help Dukal Corp. owner Gerard LoDuca.

LoDuca is presuming that Carton is being paid well enough by Entercom so he should be reimbursed quicker. Carton must pay LoDuca a total of $435,000.

The New York Post reports the reason McMahon has her hands tied at the moment is because Carton is still technically in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. He’s serving one year of home confinement.

Carton’s home confinement ends June 9. he will then be on supervised released.