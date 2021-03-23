DCP Teams With Westwood One

Westwood One has signed an agreement with DCP Entertainment to distribute and market all new podcasts as well as their back catalogue. DCP focuses on people of color, women, LGBTQ and stories about overcoming adversity.

“It is an honor to work with Westwood One as we continue to create opportunities for podcasters of color and marginalized communities,” said Chris Colbert, CEO, DCP Entertainment. “This partnership will allow us to reach millions of people that have been searching for shows that authentically speak to their lived experiences.”

Current productions include Say Their Name and Toure Show. Other productions include Democracy-ish, Make It Plain, and Woke AF.