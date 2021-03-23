Digital Divide Webinar

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks and NTIA’s Minority Broadband Initiative for the Women of Color and the Technological Frontier webinar is set for 1 PM today. The webinar will feature women of color thought leaders in broadband research who will discuss how the digital divide impacts marginalized communities.

The moderator and panelists include:

Dr. Francine E. Alkisswani, Minority Broadband Initiative, NTIA (moderator)

Dr. Fallon Wilson, Vice President of Policy, MMTC

Dr. Traci Morris, Executive Director, American Indian Policy Institute at Arizona State University

Dr. Blanca Gordo, Visiting Scholar, Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (ISSI) at University of California, Berkeley.

They’ll also talk about how research strategies can lead to policy solutions that address existing disparities in broadband access and adoption. More information can be found Here.