You don’t see that headline much. However, according to The New York Post, 33-year old WFAN evening host John Jastremski is leaving WFAN to work for Bill Simmons and The Ringer, which is now part of Spotify.

The Post reports that Jastremski still had significant time on his WFAN contract, but management decided to let him out of the radio deal. His two-year Ringer contract calls for four podcasts a week on Spotify