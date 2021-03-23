New CDO At Nielsen

Sandra Sims-Williams has been appointed Chief Diversity Officer for Nielsen. She will take over from CEO David Kenny, who has held the CDO title in addition to CEO, since February 2019.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is the heart and soul of Nielsen’s business. As we continue to evolve our company, Sandra’s leadership, wisdom and experience as our new CDO will accelerate our progress,” said Kenny. “Nielsen’s entire executive team, Board and I remain highly focused on improving DE&I across Nielsen.”

“I am thrilled to lead the next step in Nielsen’s DE&I journey. To our people we are an employer of choice, to our clients and community we are a trusted and valued partner purposefully focused on DE&I,” said Sims-Williams. “I look forward to continue building on our progress and delivering on our commitment to be a truly diverse and inclusive company.”

Sims-Williams joined Nielsen in January 2020.