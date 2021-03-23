Gaby Dunn Partners With Westwood One

Gaby Dunn is bringing her podcast Bad With Money to the Westwood One Podcast Network. The comedian and author examines the intersection of finance and social justice.

“At a time when so many people are scared and out of work, I’m thrilled to be able to provide helpful and actionable advice for long-term financial security,” said Dunn. “Furthermore, Bad With Money will now sit alongside other like-minded shows on Westwood One, where it can reach those who need to hear it most.”

“Bad With Money is highly informative, irreverent, and humorous – a winning combination and perfect complement to our roster of personal finance shows,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing Cumulus Media/President Westwood One. “Gaby poses the big questions many are afraid to ask and distills complicated concepts into understandable and solid advice for achieving financial security.”