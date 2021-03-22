Brian Barnas Joins Hubbard Radio

Brian Barnas has joined the West Palm Beach cluster as the new Promotions Director of New Country 103.1 WIRK. He comes over from Entercom Chicago where he was the Brand and Activation Manager for US*99 (WUSN) and 104.3 Jams (WBMX).

“I am excited to have Brian join our team,” said Beth Stibal, DOM. “His energy, knowledge of the new country format and exceptional talents will lend themselves well to the exciting promotions and marketing campaigns that we have planned for New Country 103.1.”

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to work with the amazing team at Hubbard Radio,” said Barnas. “We’re going to take WIRK-FM to new heights.”