Ace & TJ Add Richmond

The Ace & TJ Family has joined Awesome 100.9, Totally 80s (WJSR-FM), Richmond, VA line-up. The station will use the Ace & TJ Show Anytime option to air the program; 6-10 AM.

“Ace & TJ bring incredible energy and content that is perfect for SummitMedia Richmond, said Randy Chase, EVP Summit Media. “We’re thrilled to have them part of the Awesome 100.9 team.”

The RadioButton Network offers the syndicated show in different flavors. Live 5-10a EST, delayed and edited for more music stations with Ace & TJ Anytime, and as a stand-alone, digital 24/7 personality asset with The Ace & TJ Show Plus.