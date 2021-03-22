Chicago’s AM 560 Promotes Thompson

Shaun Thompson is taking over the 5-7pm time-slot on Chicago’s AM 560 The Answer from Steve Cortes. Cortes is leaving to pursue a new national television project.

Thompson has been a weekend and fill-in host on the station since 2016, and most recently, he filled in for Cortes from July through November of 2020 when Cortes took a hiatus to work on the re-election campaign of President Trump

“It’s rare in radio to have transition as smooth as this one,” said Jeff Reisman, Regional VP/GM. “Shaun Thompson has developed such a deep bond with our listeners because he was one of them before becoming a talk show host. He knows this city and this audience and what they care about. His passion and personality make him a unique talent. We’re excited to have him join the line-up as a full-time host.”

“I look forward to providing my perspective each afternoon and engaging with the audience,” said Thompson. “I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity. I’m also thankful for Steve Cortes and his friendship. He’s made it so easy for me to slide into this role as he’s prepared to leave. I look forward to having him on the show as a regular guest.”