Corey Dillon Back In Houston

KKBQ-FM, The New 93Q, is adding Corey Dillon to its on-air talent lineup. He will host middays starting March 25.

“I’m so excited to have a dynamic talent like Corey join the 93Q family,” said Johnny Chiang, DOO, Cox Media Group Houston. “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be a hit with our team and our audience.”

“I’m honored at the opportunity to join an incredible station and be welcomed into the CMG family,” said Dillon. “I love this city, I love the listeners here. There’s no better place to work in country music. I am so excited to be back in Houston!”

Dillon is coming over to CMG from Hubbard Broadcasting in Seattle.