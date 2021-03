97.1 AMP Radio (KAMP-FM) Los Angeles has put Josh Brubaker into the line-up as afternoon show co-host. Prior to joining Entercom, Brubaker was heard on 93.1 Nash FM and 96.3 WDVD in Detroit.

“Josh is an upcoming superstar that we’re really excited about adding to our family,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President. “His energetic personality and influence on social media will quickly resonate with our audience.”

Current afternoon show host Yesi Ortiz will move to middays.