Two Insurance Giants In Top 5

Progressive insurance and GEICO are both in the Media Monitors top 5 list. Progressive (53,621) is in first while GEICO (32,514) is fourth.
Rounding out the list: Indeed (52,894) is second, Babbel (35,347) in third, and CDC (32,322) is fifth.
Progressive insurance and GEICO are both in the Media Monitors top 5 list. Progressive (53,621) is in first while GEICO (32,514) is fourth.
Rounding out the list: Indeed (52,894) is second, Babbel (35,347) in third, and CDC (32,322) is fifth.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.