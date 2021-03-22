Two Insurance Giants In Top 5

Progressive insurance and GEICO are both in the Media Monitors top 5 list. Progressive (53,621) is in first while GEICO (32,514) is fourth.

Rounding out the list: Indeed (52,894) is second, Babbel (35,347) in third, and CDC (32,322) is fifth.

