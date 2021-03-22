The Rush Limbaugh Show Will Continue Airing. Here’s How.

When Premiere Networks sent out a press release Monday announcing that WBOB-AM/FM in Jacksonville would be adding the Rush Limbaugh Show, we checked in with Premiere to make sure it wasn’t a mistake being that Rush recently passed away. Here’s what they told us.

The Rush Limbaugh show will continue airing with rotating guest hosts that, from time-to-time air audio clips of Rush.

Here’s the official Premiere statement: “No one can replace Rush Limbaugh, and Premiere Networks will continue to provide millions of loyal listeners with the voice of Rush for the long term. We have a variety of familiar voices who are guiding the audio of Rush for all of the important issues of the day, including recent guest hosts Todd Herman, Ken Matthews and Brett Winterble. With over 30 years of audio, Rush has a definite view on any and every topic.”

Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corporation’s WBOB AM 600/FM 101.1 will air the program live from noon to 3 p.m. ET. General Manager Jonathan McClellan said, “Rush Limbaugh is a pioneering force in broadcasting. He redefined talk radio and shaped the conservative political message for our country. WBOB is excited to add Rush’s program to our lineup. We value the future of his legacy, and we believe his talented team will drive the momentum of the movement far into the future. We welcome this monumental voice.”