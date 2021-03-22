iHeart Media Cleveland Moving

iHeartMedia Cleveland plans to move their regional office to downtown Cleveland by the end of the year. The new location at 668 Euclid Avenue will be a new State-of-the-art street level facility.

The 10-year agreement lease with K&D Group will move the cluster’s nine radio stations, along with the company’s sales, marketing, digital and Total Traffic operation to the new facility.

“We are thrilled to return our broadcast and digital operations to the heart of our city,” said Keith Hotchkiss, President of iHeartMedia Cleveland. “Connecting our influencers, marquee talent and operation staff with the downtown business district will further drive the passion to serve the community we all call home.”

The facility will house both broadcast and digital operations including: 100.7 WMMS, Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM & 106.9 FM, Majic 105.7, 99.5 WGAR, 106.5 The Lake, 96.5 KISS FM, Real 106.1, 1350 AM The Gambler and Cleveland’s BIN: Black Information Network 99.1 FM.

“We are delighted that iHeartMedia will be locating their regional headquarters in downtown Cleveland, bringing 100 communication and technology jobs to the 668 Building and the Euclid Avenue Historic District,” said Joe Marinucci, President and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

“We are so excited that iHeartMedia has decided to return to downtown Cleveland after many years, and that they have chosen our 668 Building as their new home,” said Doug Price, CEO of K&D Group.