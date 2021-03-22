Betting On Chicago

The BetQL Audio Network is coming to Chicago. The Bet 105.9 FM-HD2 is also a CBS Sports Radio affiliate.

“Since legalization in 2019, sports betting has exploded in the state of Illinois and we’re delighted to enter the arena of this rapidly growing landscape to deliver insightful content to our listeners with the launch of this new station,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President/MM, Entercom Chicago. “The station will serve as the home for several favorites from the BetQL Audio Network and CBS Sports Radio Network, giving listeners a wide array of expert analysis.”

Programming will include “BetQL Daily” with Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker and “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, as well as CBS Sports Radio Network programming including “Tiki and Tierney,” “The DA Show” and “Reiter Than You.”