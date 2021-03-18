KGMZ Fields All Female PbP Team

95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM) San Francisco will add morning show host Kate Scott to an upcoming broadcast of a Golden State Warriors game. Scott will handle play-by-play next to fellow broadcaster Mary Murphy.

“I can’t thank the Warriors and 95.7 The Game enough for this incredible opportunity,” said Scott. “As a play-by-play announcer, you dream of getting the chance to cover the teams you grew up cheering for, but more often than not those dreams never realize. So, as a lifelong Warriors fan, to be given the opportunity to call Bulls vs. Warriors and get to share this special night with two talented women who I’m lucky to call dear friends…it’s unimaginable.”

Joining Scott and Murphy will be Kerith Burke from NBC Sports Bay area; she will handle the pre and postgame coverage of the March 29 game.

“I am excited for Kate to have the opportunity to highlight her amazing talents,” said Matt Nahigian, Brand Manager. “She is a true professional and a shining example of breaking barriers in an industry that is male dominated. The KGMZ team is proud to have her as one of our leaders, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements now and to come.”

Scott is a host of “The Morning Roast” on 95.7.