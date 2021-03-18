Terry Gross, the host of NPR’s Fresh Air is being honored with the 2021 Audio Vanguard Award. She will accept the award as part of the virtual On Air Fest April 9.

“One of the most iconic interviewers of our time, Terry approaches each person she speaks to with a unique blend of intelligence, persistence, warmth, and curiosity,” said Scott Newman, On Air Fest founder.

This year’s festival will re-imagine the annual live event with multiple virtual “portals,” including a Music & Storytelling stage, a Community Lounge, and a ‘Gallery’ hosting meditative, durational and art performances streamed live.

For the first time, listeners everywhere will be able to experience the exclusive Brooklyn festival dedicated to the art of sound and storytelling when the fifth annual On Air Fest streams online for free April 8-10.