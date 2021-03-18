BIA Launches First Podcast

Leading Local Insights will explore various aspects of the local media marketplace. Each episode will feature BIA Advisory Services team delivering insights and analysis for broadcast and digital media business professionals.

The first episode kicks off with BIA Managing Director, Rick Ducey, discussing ad-supported OTT. Ducey offers BIA’s ad forecast for OTT and looks at some consumer and industry trends.

There will be a new podcast every Tuesday. The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including BIA’s current forecast analysis of the ad marketplace, growth/declines across different ad platforms, and trends in nationwide and local advertising across different business verticals.

The debut podcast can be found Here.