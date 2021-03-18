WOUB Matching Donations

WOUB Public Media, Athens, OH is offering up to $10,000 of matching money during its Spring Radio Pledge Drive. The matching dollars will be used to match contributions from new sustaining members and current members who become sustaining monthly donors.

“We can’t thank the donors who contributed to our matching fund enough,” said Mark Brewer, GM. “Over the past year, public media has been vital, and our donors realize the value of reliable, accurate, factual news and information now more than ever. The matching fund is a great opportunity for those who decide to become members for the first time to support the work of public media and have a bigger impact because their gifts will be matched dollar for dollar.”

The drive runs March 23-28.