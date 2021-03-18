Spark Media At NRB 2021

Spark Media has opened registration for the Spark Conference at the upcoming NRB 2021: Christian Media Conference. The faith-based podcast company will run its event June 22-24 at the conference in Texas.

“Spark Media brings together the brightest and best of faith-based podcasters and influencers in one place to motivate, inspire, and equip podcasters of all levels,” said Misty Phillip, founder Spark Media.

Spark Conference information can be found Here.

NRB 2021: Christian Media Conference information can be found Here.