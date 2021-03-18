FSR Hits Affiliate Milestone

Fox Sports Radio has reached the 600th affiliate mark for the first time in history with the addition of Spokane’s KGA 103.5 FM/1510 AM. 103.5 The Game will debut March 19, with The Dan Patrick Show.

“As the flagship station for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, we are thrilled to add the wall-to-wall sports coverage provided by Fox Sports Radio,” said Kent Jones, OM, Stephens Media Group, Spokane.

“We’re excited to partner with the radio home of the #1 team in college basketball,” said Don Martin, SVP, Sports Programming, Premiere Networks and Scott Shapiro, VP Programming, FSR, in a joint statement. “There couldn’t be a better time to collaborate and grow together, while celebrating this historic milestone.