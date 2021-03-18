Town Hall: A Year With COVID

Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) will present the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey deal with the ongoing pandemic. “A Year with COVID” will look back on the last year and ahead to what many hope will be a normal summer.

Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in bringing medical, business and education experts together to talk about the road ahead.

“One-million residents are fully vaccinated and New Jersey appears to be on a pace to fully reopen this summer,” Scott said, “This program will look at the lessons we learned over the last year, and what must still be done to return to some sense of normalcy.”

The program will be available on air and on various platforms March 25.