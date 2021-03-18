NRG Extends Agreement With Royals

1620 AND 1180 The ZONE Omaha will remain the radio home for the Kansas City Royals. The agreement covers the 2021 and 2022 seasons and gives The Zone exclusive rights to broadcast play-by-play for all home and away games.

“We are extremely excited to continue to be the Kansas City Royals broadcast home in Omaha. The Royals have been a great partner and we look forward to another two years of carrying the Royals games”, said Mark Shecterle, GM.

“The Kansas City Royals and Omaha have been synonymous since we started play in 1969, while having our Triple-A affiliate stationed in Omaha,” said Mike Swanson, Royals Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting. “We are thrilled to announce this extension with NRG Media as they have been great partners with the Royals Radio Network.”