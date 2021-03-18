CBS News Radio Launches Sportsbrief

SportsBrief is a one-minute report with the stories behind the scores. The reports are available twice a day, Monday-Friday.  Stations may opt for morning report, afternoon report, or both. For more information e-mail Amy Bolton at [email protected]

