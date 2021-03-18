Bongino Taking Over Rush Slot on Cumulus Stations

The Dan Bongino Show, syndicated by Cumulus’ Westwood One, will begin airing in the Noon to 3P slot once occupied by Rush Limbaugh on at least 30 Cumulus stations across the country as of May 24th. Among the markets Bongino will launch on include Cumulus owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Bongino is a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer. He’s also run for office several times in a number of states and has written a number of best-selling books. Bongino is a Conservative and launched The Bongino Report when Matt Drudge’s Drudge Report started drifting away from Donald Trump.

He said he’s excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with his listeners live for three hours every day. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

Westwood’s Suzanne Grimes said, “Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience. Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”