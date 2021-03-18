Who Are The Big Spenders on Podcasts?

By
Radio Ink
-
0

According to Magellan AI, which monitors how much money advertisers spend on podcasts, BetterHelp spent $4.3 million in February on 386 podcasts. One of radio’s favorite advertisers, GEICO, was second with $2.6 million spent on 260 mainly sports podcasts. Here are the top 5…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here