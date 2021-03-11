More Changes at WEEI

On Wednesday Danielle Murr announced she was leaving the Greg Hill morning show as co-host. On Thursday, Dale Arnold, co-host of the midday show on WEEI announced he had enough. Tomorrow will be Arnold’s last day.

Arnold said it was March 12th, 2020 when he did his last show from the radio station and said it would be appropriate that March 12, 2021 would be his last radio show with the radio station.

Arnold calculated he’s done 29,000 hours of sports talk radio. He’s worked at WEEI for nearly 30 years and worked in the Boston radio market for 33 years. He wants to spend more time with his wife and doing one full-time job rather than two.

Arnold said leaving was in the works for weeks, however, Market Manager Mark Hannon asked him to stay on until tomorrow. An announcement will be made by the station next week, according to Arnold.

Here’s what Hannon had to say about Arnold’s departure. “No one has the expansive experience covering this town’s sports landscape than Dale Arnold,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President, Entercom. “A consistent presence in middays on WEEI and in the broadcast booth for several teams including the Red Sox and Bruins, Dale has informed and entertained Boston sports fans for three decades. He embodies the spirit of WEEI and his presence on-the-air will be greatly missed. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves into the next stage of his career.”