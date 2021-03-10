Danielle Murr Leaving Greg Hill Show

After 15 years Murr announced Wednesday morning she was leaving the show. She said it was a very difficult decision for her, one she’s been wrestling with for months. “I’m at a time in my life where I need to take a chance on myself and there are a lot of things I want to pursue business-wise and podcast-wise and content-wise. I really want to go in a direction where I can do my own thing.”

Murr went on to say she’s been doing the job for over a third of her life. “I’ve shared things with you guys, my co-workers, and the listeners and you really do feel like family to me. When I came to this job I never expected a career like this.”

“A fixture of morning programming on WAAF and WEEI since 2005, Danielle has played a key role in our everyday efforts to wake up Boston with quality and entertaining content to start their days,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President, Entercom. “With her decision now to focus on her podcast and other interests, we’d like to thank her for her years with us and wish her success in the next chapter of her career.”