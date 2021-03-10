Curtis Needs A New PD in Raleigh

Jud Heussler is leaving Curtis Media in Raleigh after four years as PD at WPLW and WWPL. He says he’ll be announcing his next opportunity soon, which will be in radio.

“It’s been an honor to hold of the reins of Pulse FM for over 4 years. We’ve achieved so many milestones, from ratings success, major community events, great client initiatives and beyond. So thankful to Lisa McKay (Former Director of Programming) for reaching out to me all those years ago and Trip Savory (President) and David Stuckey (VP/GM) for their trust running this great station. I’m excited for my new opportunity and will be able to share details soon.”

If you think you’re a candidate to replace Jud, send your resume, aircheck, references and imaging samples to Curtis Media Sr VP and Station GM David Stuckey at [email protected]