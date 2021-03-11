Andrea Swensson Leaving The Current

Swensson, host of The Local Show on Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current announced on Thursday that her last show will be April 4th. Swensson has been with The Current for 9 years and host of The Local Show for 5. She said the time has come for me to find my next thing.

MPR President Duchesne Drew said, “Andrea’s contributions to The Current and Minnesota’s music scene are too many to count in this moment, but I want to thank her for her sharing her insights, creativity and passion for local music with our listeners and our community.”

David Safar, Managing Director of The Current said, “Andrea is a friend and mentor to so many at The Current, and she will be truly missed by all of us at the station and our listeners. She started at The Current writing for thecurrent.org to build an audience for local music. She did exactly that and went on to become a radio host, podcaster, and curator of events and multimedia experiences. I’m grateful to Andrea for her leadership and commitment to our audiences, and I wish her the best in her next venture. We will be cheering Andrea on in this new chapter, and I’m excited to see what it holds for her.”