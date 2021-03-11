IBA Finds Health Care Option For Members

The Independent Broadcasters Association has announced a partnership with Sedera, a medical cost sharing community that provides non-insurance healthcare options. The partnership enables IBA affiliates the opportunity to access an affordable cost sharing membership to help with large and unexpected medical expenses.

Unlike traditional health insurance, the Sedera Medical Cost Sharing Community is based on member to member sharing. Sedera’s members take an active role in their healthcare decision-making, by using tools and services such as access to telehealth, a prescription drug mart and second opinions that reduce the costs of care.

“One of the most important things that IBA members want is a cost efficient option for health care. Quite honestly, that has been the most difficult item for us to deliver,” said Ron Stone, CEO, Adams Media Group and IBA Founder. “I was introduced to Sedera by a friend who suggested they might provide a solution that could work for our membership. This is a great option for any company looking for a solution for health care cost savings…or an alternative to the expensive and ever increasing cost of traditional insurance.”

“Sedera sees itself and medical cost sharing as an important part of the free-market healthcare ecosystem,” said Bill Thomas, Head of Sales, Sedera. “We want to create options for consumers, promoting healthcare price transparency across the system and encourage our members to actively seek high quality healthcare that aligns with market forces. “I believe that any member that has a need for medical insurance would be well served by having a conversation with Sedera and learning about their options,” Stone continued. “What Sedera provides is a transparent and innovative option. Using my family as the example, Sedera will save my family thousands of dollars annually. I’m excited to continue the relationship with Sedera and extend this great experience to the IBA Member community.”