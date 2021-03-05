Robyn Adair Retiring

Country 105 (CKRY-FM) Calgary morning show co-host Robyn Adair has announced she will retire at the end of April. She has been with the station for 32 years.

“These past 32 years at Country 105 have been a dream come true for me. It’s been a ridiculous amount of fun and I have had the chance to do things in this career that I couldn’t have imagined when I was starting out,” said Adair. “It’s long been my dream to be able to retire early and while I have absolutely no doubt that I won’t miss waking up at 3:30 a.m., I will certainly miss Roger, my friends at the station and all the listeners who have welcomed me into their lives. It has been an absolute pleasure and an honour.”

“Robyn is amazing talent and has been a key contributor to the station over the last three decades,” said Ronnie Stanton, Western Regional Program Director. “Country 105 and Calgary mornings simply won’t be the same without her.”

Originally from Saskatchewan, Adair started her radio career in 1985 with stints across Alberta including Canmore, Red Deer and Edmonton. She is a graduate of the broadcasting program at Western Academy Broadcasting College.