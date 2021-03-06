Over $100K For Kids

Kudos to Alpha Media Louisville for raising over $102,000 during the 12th annual Norton Children’s Hospital radiothon held by 99.7 WDJX-FM.

The radiothon helps the hospital purchase new technology and equipment, expand patient care and develop life-saving research for more than 180,000 children every year. The broadcast, held in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network, has helped raise nearly $2 million over the last twelve years.

“For the 12 years we’ve been doing the radiothon, we’ve been lucky enough to watch the community pull together and support Norton Children’s Hospital and the life-saving work they do on a daily basis. This past year has been a challenge for everyone and I couldn’t be more proud of how our listeners rallied and made this an incredible success! The real winners are the children,” exclaimed Ben Davis, co-host of the Ben Davis and Kelly K Show on 99.7 DJX.