HI93 Anniversary Luau

Pacific Media Group is celebrating the first anniversary of HI93 with a virtual Luau. The event will be hosted by HI93 personalities on March 20.

“We have a lot to celebrate,” said Kelsey Yogi, PD. “Through the dedication and perseverance of our talented staff and the amazing support of our new and loyal listeners, we are grateful to be able to serve our community with the most up to date information, keep spirits high with positive messages through music, and help our local businesses thrive.”

The radio station, that launched on March 9, 2020, will celebrate the anniversary with performances by Hawaiian Reggae artists and the crowning of the HI93 local karaoke contest. The winner will receive $1,000 and a recording session.