iHeart/Podimo Offer A Special Release

The true crime podcast Forgotten: Women of Juáre‪z will be released in three new languages. iHeart and Podimo have teamed up for the simultaneous global release on International Women’s Day March 8.

“As podcast audiences continue to grow here in the United States, the medium is also starting to explode around the world,” said Conal Byrne, iHeartMedia. “So, while we distribute all of our shows everywhere listeners want to listen, we’ve also been working on translating select shows into listeners’ native languages.

The translation into Spanish, German and Danish will allow the program to shed more light on the hundreds of Mexican women who have been abducted in the world’s most dangerous city.

“The aim of Podimo’s and iHeart’s multi-language release is to broaden the scope and expand the reach of powerful stories to bigger and more relevant audiences, benefitting creators and listeners. But ultimately, it is about making sure these women are never forgotten,” said Eva Lægdsgaard, Chief of Strategic Relations at Podimo.

Originally produced by iHeartMedia and Unusual Productions and translated by Podimo, the adapted versions feature existing content from the original podcast and introduce new elements, including interviews with families of the victims and statements from journalists and police authorities on both sides of the border.