DeDe Announces Scholarship Winners

The $2,500 scholarships are part of DeDe’s “Achieve the Dream” scholarship program. The goal of the program is to assist individuals by offering scholarships to a Historically Black College University. The money comes from the syndicated host’s foundation.

The winners are Erin Brown from Garland TX attending Hampton University, Bryson Patrick from Milwaukee WI attending Grambling State University, Destiny Jones from Baton Rouge LA attending Southern University and A&M College, Niya Davis from Danbury CT attending Hampton University and Myra Lewis from Concord NC attending Howard University.

DeDe McGuire said, “We congratulate all the winners of the Achieve the Dream scholarship and are proud to be a part of what inspires them to fulfill their educational goals and beyond.”