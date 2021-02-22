Vaccinate Michigan Initiative Launched

Entercom has teamed up with Detroit sports partners Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons to launch a new community initiative Vaccinate Michigan. State approved PSA’s about COVID-19 vaccination are being aired.

“Our company and sports partners understand the importance of getting Michigan businesses open, as well as the need of our listeners and fans to get back to work and feel some sense of normalcy,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM. “Radio serves as a crucial lifeline for the communities it serves and we’re proud to lend our influential voice in the community.”

The PSA’s will be voiced by various Entercom Detroit on-air personalities, show hosts and news anchors, as well as some of the city’s key sports figures. 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM), 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM), 104.3 WOMC (WOMC-FM), ALT 98.7 (WDZH-FM), and WWJ Newsradio 950 (WWJ-AM) are all taking part in the initiative.