Rachel Ryan Moves To Dallas

Rachel Ryan is the new midday host on 96.3/KSCS-FM in Dallas. Ryan joins the line-up from Cumulus sister station WWWQ Q99.7 in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to promote from within Cumulus and have Rachel joining our team on New Country 96.3. Her energy and passion for connecting to the community is the key to her past success and we can’t wait to have her on KSCS,” said Mike Preston, PD.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of the team at KSCS. This decision was an easy one, and I’m eager to hit the ground running in Dallas,” said Ryan.