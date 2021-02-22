Mornings For Mike Hsu

The Pike 100 FM (WWFX-FM) in Worcester, MA has moved Mike Hsu to morning drive. Hsu, who joined the station in 2020, was most recently heard evenings.

“Pike Program Director Chuck Perks and I are both very excited to have Mike hosting The Pike’s morning show. He’s a part of the rock fabric of Central Massachusetts and one of the most well known personalities from his time served at WAAF,” said Bob Goodell, Regional VP/MM.

Hsu, a Worcester native, left a long career at WAAF-FM in Boston after it was sold to EMF and the format changed.