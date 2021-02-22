Lewis And Wagman Team-Up

Lori Lewis Media and Rob Wagman’s Straight Path Media + Marketing are partnering on a new marketing endeavor. Starting March 1 Wagman will be offering Lewis’s digital and social media marketing to his clients.

“We are like-minded in our passion for the art of genuine engagement,” said Wagman. “Lori Lewis is the best digital media brain in or out of our industry, and as technologies change, she’s ahead of them, because she is ever learning, reading and researching patterns, trends and algorithms.”

Wagman’s clients include radio networks, stations, clusters, morning shows, syndicated shows, podcasts and several businesses/sectors outside of the audio industry.

“Simply put, Rob Wagman has vision,” said Lewis, “His custom chart services, getting entrenched in the podcast space early, and his marketing savvy, are a testament to his consultancy thriving in trying times.”