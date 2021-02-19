Date Set For Radio Cares

The second annual Independent Broadcasters Association/Feeding America Radio Cares – Feeding America drive is set for April 14. This year’s event will be produced by Benztown, with assistance from McVay Media and the Vipology team.

“The Radio Cares drive this year promises to be an event every independent station will want to participate in,” said Ron Stone, CEO Adams Radio Group and IBA President. “Every family deserves to have sufficient resources for food for their family and no one should be going hungry in America.”

“As a result of the pandemic, more and more American families are facing hunger and relying on their local food banks,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. “Partnerships with organizations like the Independent Broadcasters Association help provide critical support through nourishing food to our neighbors facing tough times.”

The Radio Cares team is designing the event with all the tools necessary for participating stations to begin pre-promotion for two weeks, beginning March 31, and to hold the day-long event on April 14. Support of the campaign will continue through Sunday April 18 to give every radio listener time to donate. In addition, Radio Cares will have the support of over 100 artists representing every format.

Radio Cares 2020 was supported by 3,400 radio stations and provided 5 million meals. Every dollar helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® .

Owners and operators can register their station(s) at: www.radiocares.org