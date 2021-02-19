Cannon Returning To Power 106 in L.A.

Nick Cannon, who will appear on the March 9th issue of Radio Ink Magazine, is returning to Meruelo’s Hip-Hop station in Los Angeles Power 106 (KPWR-FM). Nick’s official return will be next Thursday. The show will be heard 6am-10am PST

In July of 2020 Cannon announced he was going to “take some time away” from his morning radio show in order to focus on “thorough reflection and education” following anti-Semitic comments made on his podcast.

Today Cannon said, “Los Angeles, I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side.”

“Nick Cannon is the consummate entertainer and more demanding on himself than on anyone else! His newly revamped and creatively turbo-charged local morning show will bring much needed comedic entertainment to LA mornings like only Nick can. Reunited with Teddy, Melissa and DJ Carisma, Nick will deliver a uniquely Los Angeles centric morning show fitting of our iconic Power 106 flagship!” said Otto Padron, President & CEO of Meruelo Media.

“Nick Cannon is a unique influencer who has driven radio ratings success through his hard work and complete audience focus,” said Steve Jones, President & COO of Skyview Networks. “Nick is familiar to every 18–49-year-old listener and advertiser in America through his platforms on social media, TV, movies and music. Urban and rhythmic-CHR radio stations can have the amazing power of Nick Cannon in their programming and sales portfolio, giving them a strong, competitive advantage in ratings and revenue.”

Today’s announcement includes multi-year renewals between Nick Cannon and Skyview Networks and Nick Cannon and Meruelo Media.