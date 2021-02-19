Mo Quick Joins Atlanta’s HOT 107.9

Atlanta native Mo Quick joins HOT 107.9, as they celebrate 25 years of mainstream Hip Hop. As a former intern, Mo Quick is no stranger to Radio One Atlanta. She left the market to accept a position with Radio One’s WZAK in Cleveland.

In her new role with HOT 107.9, Mo will serve as an on air personality and the Local Content Producer for HOT 107.9’s new nationally syndicated morning show, The Morning Hustle. She will also be responsible for interviewing Atlanta’s local dignitaries, politicians, activists and influencers. Mo Quick will be curating special social media projects on HOT 107.9’s social media platforms and web.

Urban One Atlanta Operations Director, Derek Harper said, “Anytime we have someone who has come through our internship program come back to us to make an impact for our listeners… it’s a great thing for Radio One and the Atlanta community!”