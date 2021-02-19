Derrick Martin New iHeart Norfolk MP

iHeartMedia Norfolk has named Derrick Martin Market President. Martin returns to Norfolk from iHeartMedia St. Louis, where he most recently served as the Region President.

“I am excited to bring such a strong performer back to iHeartMedia Norfolk,” said Chuck Peterson, Area President for iHeartMedia Virginia. “The market performed exceptionally during Derrick’s previous tenure from 2013-2017, and I see a very bright future again with his return.”

“I am extremely excited to return to Norfolk to lead a great staff of employees and work with advertisers to grow their business while utilizing our company assets,” said Martin. “iHeartMedia Norfolk has a cluster of stations that are a fabric in the community, and I can’t wait to reconnect again.”

iHeartMedia Norfolk owns and operates WOWI-FM, WNOH-FM, WMOV-FM and WHBT-FM.