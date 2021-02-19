Mike Klein Joins Z104.3 Baltimore

Mike Klein takes over afternoon drive on WZFT-FM. Klein returns to iHeartMedia from his position as operations manager at Summit Media in Greenville, SC.

“Mike is Maryland through and through having grown up in the Baltimore area,” said Rob Kruz, PD. “His deep passion for music as well as extensive CHR experience makes Mike the perfect choice to drive Baltimore home! I’m excited to welcome him to the Z104.3 family.”

“Joining the incredible on-air team at Z104.3 is a dream come true,” said Klein. “I’m excited to return to Baltimore, the city where I grew up, and host an afternoon show that combines a passion for pop music with a focus on the Baltimore lifestyle.”