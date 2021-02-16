New VP Sales iHM Milwaukee

Jasmine M. Johnson has been named Vice President of Sales for Milwaukee. Along with sales, marketing, government relations and supplier diversity experience with several major companies; she started her radio career as station intern at iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s WKKV-FM.

“This for me is a full circle moment,” said Johnson. “To return to the company that gave me my first start – from an intern to my first job post-undergrad – as Vice President of Sales leading such an iconic brand in our community and serving such a loyal listenership base is a gift.”

The Milwaukee cluster includes: WISN-AM, WKKV-FM, WMIL-FM, WOKY-AM, WRIT-FM, and WRNW-FM.