Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot examine radio metamorphosis in the latest Local Marketing Trends podcast. RAB’s Erica Farber joins them for this episode.

Latest Borrell survey data shows the radio industry eked out a 12% bump in digital sales in 2020 while other competitors suffered declines. The hosts look at radio’s challenges while The RAB CEO/President offers a broad view of the metamorphosis of radio into “audio”.

You can catch the latest episode of Local Marketing Trends Here.